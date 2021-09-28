These Are The MG Cars We Expect to See At Pakistan Auto Show 2021

Pakistani auto industry has been a den of intriguing activity lately with the debuts of numerous new automakers and cars. While some automakers are proficient at building up hype for themselves, others seem to struggle due to their limited marketing prowess.

Car shows are a great idea for old and new automakers alike, an example of which is the Pakistan Auto Show. It is organized by the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) and involves a large number of national and international exhibitors showcasing their products and services to dignitaries, the media, and the general public.

The Pakistan Auto Show (PAS) 2021 will be held at the Karachi Expo Center. Like its predecessors, it will be a three-day event, spanning from 12 October to 14 October 2021. (These dates are tentative and the show will be operated at a limited capacity because of the pandemic).

Nonetheless, this year’s PAS is sure to feature new players and some interesting cars. Based on our speculation, the following vehicles from Morris Garages (MG) Pakistan will grace the PAS 2021:

MG has been in the limelight this year for teasing new vehicles and for a few ‘test units’ spotted by car enthusiasts and the general public.

We reckon that it is likely to display the following vehicles:

Note: This is a speculative article based on recent reports. None of these cars have been confirmed to make an appearance in the show.

MG 5 (MG GT)

The news of the MG 5’s impending arrival in the Pakistani market was welcomed by the public, which leads us to believe that the striking new sedan will leave the crowd spellbound once again at the PAS 2021.

MG 5 is a C-Segment compact sedan that will rival the Toyota Corolla, the Honda Civic, and the Hyundai Elantra upon being launched.

It will reportedly be renamed the ‘MG GT’ for the Pakistani market, and will be offered with two engine options: a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 119 horsepower and 135 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 173 hp and 230 Nm of torque.

MG 5 comes with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission in the international market, but the MG GT is likely to be offered with a CVT only in Pakistan.

The vehicle has impressive features such as six airbags, an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA), Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and the MG Pilot package that includes several driver-assist features such as autonomous braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and front and rear collision warning.

As per reports, the MG GT is expected to be launched in Pakistan next year, but its exact price and launch date are unknown.

MG 6

A few months ago, a media outlet reported details of the recently imported batch of MG vehicles in Pakistan, one of which is the MG 6 Sedan.

MG 6 is also a C-Segment compact sedan that rivals the Toyota Corolla, the Honda Civic, the Skoda Octavia, and the Ford Focus in the international market.

It comes with a variety of powertrain options in the international markets as per the need of a particular market. Its most common powertrain (which is also offered in the Middle Eastern market) is a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 169 hp and 250 Nm of torque and is mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

Like the MG 5, MG 6 is also offered with several modern features such as ABS brakes with EBD and BA technology, ESC, traction control, radar cruise control, lane departure warning, collision warning, and security airbags for the driver and passengers among other features.

Whether the MG 6 will be launched in Pakistan is currently unknown, but since one of the units is already here, it may be featured in the PAS 2021.

MG RX8

MG RX8 is a midsize 7-seater family SUV that is also popular in the Middle Eastern market and takes on the likes of the Kia Sorento, the Toyota Fortuner, the Hyundai Santa Fe, and the Mazda CX-9 SUV in the international market.

It is a fully-loaded four-wheel drive (4WD) SUV that sits on a ladder frame chassis and is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that produces 224 hp and 360 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Like its sedan siblings, the RX8 can also be equipped with all the modern safety and convenience features that MG has to offer, such as driver and passenger airbags, ABS Brakes with EBD and BA technology, hill-start assist, hill-descent control, ESC, traction control, cruise control, lane departure warning, and collision warning, etc.

It is expected to be debuted in 2022, and will most likely be priced equal to Toyota Fortuner and Kia Sorento in Pakistan.

MG HS PHEV

Automakers seem to be embracing the idea of launching hybrid cars and SUVs in Pakistan but MG has a leg up on all the players with the upcoming launch of the HS Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) — a compact Plugin Hybrid crossover SUV whose primary competitor in the local market is the Toyota Corolla Cross.

MG HS PHEV is fitted with the same 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine which, when coupled with a hybrid electric motor, produces 256 hp and 370 Nm of torque that is sent to only the front wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. As a plugin hybrid, the vehicle also has an onboard charging capability at a flow rate of 3.7 kWh.

The company claims that the 90 kW electric motor powered by a 16.6 kWh battery pack allows for an electric range of 51 km, which will be a huge plus point for intercity driving.

Besides the regular safety and convenience features offered in the MG Pilot package, the HS PHEV includes the regenerative braking feature that allows its battery to recharge itself when the brakes are applied.

MG is reportedly also taking bookings for the HS PHEV that is seemingly targeted at high-end car buyers only. An update from Pakwheels.com suggests that it is priced at Rs. 7.89 million, while its booking price is Rs. 2.5 million.

Its rival, the Corolla Cross, happens to be more expensive. The base variant, which has fewer features, is priced at Rs. 7.7 million, while the top variant that has almost the same features as the MG HS PHEV is priced at Rs. 8.4 million. This makes the MG HS a credible threat to the Corolla Cross.

MG Marvel R EV

Among MG’s recently imported test units is an all-electric Marvel R SUV that has been dubbed the ‘Tesla Fighter’ by several car enthusiasts around the world as it boasts a host of high-end qualities and an extravagant price.

MG Marvel R is a compact, all-electric crossover SUV that is intended to compete against the likes of the Tesla Model Y, the Volkswagen ID 4, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, and the Kia EV 6.

It is offered in the international market in two variants. The top variant is fitted with three electric motors (two in the front, and one in the back) that collectively make 288 hp and 665 Nm of torque.

Both the variants are equipped with a 70 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The rear-wheel-drive variant gets 402 km of range, and the all-wheel-drive variant gets 370 km of range due to its increased weight and power consumption.

As a high-end electric vehicle (EV), the Marvel R is loaded with modern features, including a 19.1-inch infotainment unit, various driver-assist features, a leather-trimmed interior, and a long list of comfort features for the driver and passengers.

On account of being positioned as a premium EV, its starting price is $47,720, while the top-of-the-line variant can be had for almost $60,000, which is an incredibly high amount in Pakistani money. It is still likely to draw a lot of attention if featured in the show, regardless of the price tag.

MG Extender

Of all the teasers Javed Afridi has been posting on his social media, the Extender pickup trucks have been his most frequent in the last few months, which leads us to believe that it is likely to be showcased at the PAS 2021.

The Extender is a mid-sized pickup truck that can take on the likes of the Toyota Hilux, the Isuzu D-Max, the Volkswagen Amarok, the Changan F70, and other pickup trucks in the same category.

It is most commonly available in the international market with a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder diesel engine that puts out 161 hp and 375 Nm of torque. It also comes with two drivetrains – a 6-speed manual that sends power only to the rear wheels, and a 4-wheel-drive 6-speed automatic.

Like its siblings, the Extender pickup truck is also fitted with all the modern conveniences and safety features, along with multiple terrain modes that aid in off-road driving.

The Toyota Indus Motor Company currently boasts the lion’s share in the Pakistani pickup truck market but the MG extender could be a formidable opponent of the reliable Japanese torque monster if and when launched in Pakistan.