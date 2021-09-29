Huawei Rumored to Launch a Moto Razr-Like Phone

Huawei already has a foldable phone called Mate X launched in 2019. It has received two successor phones already, but it appears that the Chinese brand is looking to launch another one, a clamshell foldable similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

A Chinese tipster believes that this Huawei clamshell foldable will be called the Mate V (“V” indicating the clamshell folding design). It will be powered by the Kirin 9000 chip which comes as no surprise as it is the latest most powerful chip made by Huawei’s in-house chip-making division, HiSilicon.

It is unclear what networks it will support as the current foldable, the Huawei Mate X2 supports both LTE and 5G. However, the US ban situation bars Huawei from using any 5G technology in its smartphones and selling it anywhere.

We hope to see a glimpse of the Huawei Mate V at the company’s next product launch event, which is expected to kick off on October 21. We are also expecting to see other major announcements at this launch, such as the Mate 50 lineup, but there is no confirmation on that just yet.

However, seeing as how it is the first time we are hearing of a clamshell foldable phone, we will likely have to wait longer for an announcement.