Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Explodes After Falling On The Ground [Video]

It appears that Samsung can never get rid of the history it made with the Galaxy Note 7. The company had to suspend the Note 7 due to a manufacturing defect that caused it to catch fire out of nowhere.

History is repeating itself yet again with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as a user has just reported that his device blew up.

For the record this phone (which I just came back from a Samsung repair center where they said to just mail it in for replacement) fell off my bike a week or so ago. I am sure it had integrity damage which caused this. I don’t suspect this is a Note 7 type issue…. — Chad Christian – American Dream Trading (@CoachCWC) September 26, 2021

Twitter user Chad Christian shared his experience in detail and also posted a video of his Galaxy Z Fold 3 in flames. He explains that his device had fallen off a bike a week ago and after taking it to a repair center, he was told to mail it to Samsung to get a replacement unit. While readying the phone for shipping, the device caught fire and blew up.

He suspects that this could’ve happened due to integrity damage but there can still be multiple reasons why it ended up like this. Regardless, a device should not be blowing up like this even after taking damage, so there is definitely a manufacturing defect at hand.

Since there have been no similar reports on this matter, we will have to wait and see until Samsung performs a postmortem on the device and figures out the main culprit behind this issue. We can only hope that it is not a widespread issue like the Galaxy Note 7.