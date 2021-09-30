Balochistan Govt Tells Top Officials to Set ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ as Caller Tone

The Government of Balochistan directed its senior officials on Wednesday to set ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ as the caller tone on their mobile phones.

According to a notification issued by the Balochistan’s Services and General Administration Department, the rule is applicable to the provincial administrative secretaries, the additional secretaries, the deputy secretaries, and the heads of all the government departments.

The divisional and deputy commissioners have also been notified about the decision that was made in a meeting that was chaired by Balochistan’s Chief Secretary.

The notification also explains the procedure of setting the caller tone on mobile phones.

Pakistan Zindabad is a song by renowned singer and music director, Sahir Ali Bagga. It was produced in collaboration with the Inter-Services Public Relations. The patriotic song was released on the Inter-Services Public Relations’ (ISPR) YouTube channel on 23 March 2019.

The song is quite popular and has garnered over 108 million views on YouTube.