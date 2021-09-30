FIA to Investigate Misappropriation in Road Construction Projects

The Federal Investigation Agency has been directed by the Prime Minister to investigate which individuals had siphoned funds from road construction projects.
Imran Khan stated this yesterday while addressing a groundbreaking ceremony in Islamabad for the rehabilitation and up-gradation of Balochistan’s Jhaljao-Bela Road.
He highlighted that the project’s cost per kilometer is cheaper than the cost during the tenure of PML-N despite the current inflation.
“I am thinking if we had made roads at the same rate as today, how much money we would have saved for more roads. This is the loss to the nation that when corrupt people come [in power], they actually steal the nation’s wealth,” the premier remarked.
He said that he has tasked his team with investigating the money stolen from the funds for the construction of roads.
“I have also given the FIA the mandate to investigate and bring before the nation who is responsible and who made so much money,” he added and explained that that people should be aware of how much money is lost because of corruption.
Regarding the project, he stated that it is necessary for Balochistan and that the previous governments were responsible for the lack of development in the province.