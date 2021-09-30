New Rap Talent Launched By Pepsi In New Song

The #WHYNOTMERIJAAN movement continues…

Advertisement

Pepsi has released yet another song, with Rap Demon which has netizens grooving once more.

The #WHYNOTMERIJAAN movement is blowing up Pakistani social media. Rap Demon to whom the torch of this movement is passed onto produced this song. The movement itself is very popular in Pakistan as it talks about questioning and challenging stereotypes.

Abdullah Malik aka Rap Demon is a new and upcoming artist in the rap game but he could be a permanent name based on the song he’s dropped with Pepsi. The Gauntlet 2.0 rapper hails from the country’s capital city Islamabad. The rapper is trying to hit big with his music but this collaboration with Pepsi might be the game-changer for the rap artist.

Like many independent artists, Rap Demon started on Sound Cloud and slowly moved to YouTube and Spotify. He is part of the young range of artists who are lyrically doing perhaps some of the most incisive and insightful work in Pakistan and doing their part to promote Urdu Rap. His lyricism is the main reason why he’s caught Pepsi’s eyes and to be the new representative of the movement ‘WHY NOT MERI JAAN’.

Pepsi thought it best to introduce Rap Demon as the newest representative for the movement so that many could relate to the rapper.

One can ask the question of why Pepsi is promoting raw talent and artists who are unknown to most of the population. Is it to break away from the stigma of using successful artists in songs? Is it to show the people the amount of extreme talent this country has? One thing is for certain that Rap Demon had all the talent to make it big sooner or later and Pepsi said Why Not Meri Jaan.

Advertisement

Pepsi has a knack for promoting new artists, to strengthen the music industry of Pakistan, with their resources all of them have been pushed to the limelight and their lives have never been the same.

Many new artists who once worked with Pepsi, are tasting major success today and it is safe to assume after this recent song with Pepsi, Rap Demon will be on a similar path and an artist to look out for in the future.

The song is definitely a must-listen and is available for viewing on Pepsi Pakistan’s YouTube channel. Enjoy the song here:

ARVE Error: src mismatch

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wuKbajV25wM&feature=youtu.be

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/wuKbajV25wM?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/wuKbajV25wMActual comparison

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wuKbajV25wM&feature=youtu.be

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/wuKbajV25wM?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/wuKbajV25wM

