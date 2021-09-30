Sharp Aquos Zero 6 Unveiled With a 240Hz OLED Display Alongside Sense 6

Japanese phone maker Sharp has unveiled two new handsets dubbed the Aquos Zero 6 and the Sense 6. The Aquos Zero 6 brings a whopping 240Hz display, which is something you see in professional gaming tournaments. But its main highlight is that it’s one of the lightest 5G phones on the planet weighing only 146 grams.

Design and Display

The Aquos Zero 6 has a 6.4” OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. It also has support for 10-bit colors and is protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus for scratch and shatter resistance.

The Aquos Sense 6 has a smaller 6.1-inch screen, which is an OLED panel with 1080p resolution. It dials down the refresh rate to 120Hz, but still has support for 10-bit colors and has 1300 nits peak brightness.

The two phones have exactly the same design as well as IPX6 water and dust resistance.

Internals and Storage

The Zero 6 is driven by the 8nm Snapdragon 750G SoC while the Sense 6 features the Snapdragon 690. The Sense 6 gets 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage options while the Zero 6 is limited to 8GB of RAM and 128GB UFS only. They both have a microSD card slot.

The two phones boot Android 11 out of the box.

Cameras

The two phones have an identical main camera setup. This includes a 48MP main camera joined by an 8MP ultrawide and an 8MP telephoto zoom lens with 2x magnification. There is also a 3D ToF sensor, a laser autofocus system, and the latest ProPix3 image processing engine that promises a wide dynamic range.

The only minor difference is that the Sense 6 does not get the 3D ToF sensor or the laser autofocus system.

The front camera on the Aquos Zero 6 is a 12.5MP sensor while the Sense 6 gets an 8MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

Despite being an expensive phone, the Zero 6 gets a smaller 4,010mAh battery without any fast charging. The Sense 6 gets a slightly bigger 4,570mAh cell with no fast charging either.

There is no mention of pricing as of yet, but the two phones are set to go for sale somewhere in October.

Specifications