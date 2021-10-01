FBR Imposes Service Charges on POS Invoices

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed service charges at a rate of Rs. 1 per invoice issued through all points of sale (POS) to be collected by Tier-1 retailers from customers across the country.

In this connection, the FBR has issued SRO.1279(I)/2021 here on Friday.

In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 76 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, the Federal Board of Revenue, with the approval of the Federal Minister-in-charge, has levied service charges at a rate of one Rupee per invoice issued through all POS integrated with the authority’s computerized system for real-time reporting of sales.

These charges will be collected by Tier-1 retailers and deposited in a designated account along with monthly payment of sales tax and filing of the sales tax return, FBR added.