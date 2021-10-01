Pakistan’s Eesha Sheikh Makes it to The Forbes Next 1000 List

Forbes has featured Pakistani-origin American woman, Eesha Sheikh, in the Forbes Next 1000 list for Fall 2021’s class for developing a health safety app.

The 30-year old lives in Richardson, Colorado, where she received her education. She announced the news on her Instagram, saying, “So excited to officially announce that I have been chosen to be on the Forbes Next 1000 list!”

Eesha said she felt humbled and honored to represent Pakistani women on the global platform and dedicated her honor to the Pakistani women. She went on to address the women directly and advised them to never stop believing in themselves. She said her doors are always open to them if they need any help or guidance.

She added that the women need to “keep passing the baton” in order to have an inclusive, diverse, and level playing field. She said, “Together, let us conquer; let us rise, and let us break barriers. Let’s be limitless!”.

According to Forbes, Eesha launched ‘Playpal’ in order to help people pursue their healthcare goals by presenting them in a game-like fashion.

Playpal uses machine learning to personalize user’s health recommendations and encourages the user by offering rewards (both internal and external) for achieving certain goals. The company has so far raised $2 million.

The Forbes Next 1000 is a first-of-a-kind initiative that celebrates inspiring entrepreneurs. It does so by bringing these entrepreneurial heroes to light and showcases the ambitious proprietors in every region of the world. These proprietors all had under $10 million in funding but had infinite drive and hustle.

Forbes will promote 1000 such entrepreneurs by the end of 2021.