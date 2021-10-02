Dengue Fever is on The Rise in Islamabad

At least forty more people have been diagnosed with dengue hemorrhagic fever in Islamabad in the last twenty-four hours, taking the toll to 409 this season.

This rapidly spreading infection has resulted in the deaths of three patients in Islamabad in the last two weeks, two of who were from rural areas while the other was from an urban vicinity.

Earlier this week, dengue hemorrhagic fever also claimed the life of a resident of sector G-12 who had been undergoing treatment for it at the Holy Family Hospital in Satellite Town, Rawalpindi.

The growing number of dengue patients has been traced to delayed fumigation by the city administration. Additionally, most of the patients have been admitted to hospitals in Rawalpindi.