US Journalist Thanks PM Imran for Evacuating Thousands When Nobody Else Helped

As the US military withdrew from Afghanistan on 30 August, thousands of civilians, diplomats, and staff members from several countries were stranded, awaiting assistance.

Advertisement

However, none of the major regional or international politicians showed the courage to help them. That is when Prime Minister Imran Khan stepped forward without any hesitation to ensure the safe evacuation of thousands of people from Afghanistan, a US-based journalist, Glenn Beck has revealed.

ALSO READ Ex Senator Exposed for Tax Evasion and Money Laundering of $750 Million

According to details, a desperate Beck reached out to numerous leaders around the world for help. Shockingly, some of his calls and messages only received only a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ while some went unanswered.

However, PM Imran Khan responded to Beck immediately and expressed willingness to provide assistance on a humanitarian basis by rising above political, religious, international, and regional differences.

Thanks to the timely intervention and astute negotiations from Pakistan’s premier, the Afghan Taliban initially granted approval to 3 aircraft with more than 1,000 people, including the players of the Afghan women’s national football team and their family members, onboard to leave Mazar-i-Sharif International Airport in northern Afghanistan.

Over the next few days after the completion of the US withdrawal, Pakistan’s civil and military leadership safely evacuated thousands of people from Afghanistan regardless of their political, racial, religious, or cultural backgrounds.

Words cannot express our gratitude to Prime Minister Khan and the people of Pakistan. @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/8Bz7frUjyY — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) September 20, 2021

ALSO READ A Death in Lahore Forces Punjab Govt to Launch an Anti-Dengue Campaign

Glenn Beck has sincerely thanked PM Imran Khan for providing assistance in the time of need and expressed hope that the Pakistani premier will continue to help the US in building a bridge with the common interest of protecting innocent and precious human lives.

He also called on the US President, Joe Biden, to officially recognize Pakistan’s assistance led by a determined Imran Khan at a global stage, adding that he will not let anyone forget the moment that enabled the safe departure of thousands of citizens of the US and its allies from Afghanistan.

Advertisement

Via: Glenn Beck