PMD Issues Another Alert for a Tropical Cyclone

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued its seventh alert for the tropical cyclone “Shaheen” which is 470 km away from Karachi and 125 km away from Gwadar.

Advertisement

According to the alert, Shaheen has transformed into an intense cyclone and is moving towards Oman after crossing Balochistan’s coastal belt.

Wind thunderstorms with heavy rainfalls are expected until 3 October in various cities including the Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Panjgur districts of Balochistan. Light rains and isolated thunderstorms are expected in the Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, and Dadu districts of Sindh.

ALSO READ Billboards Still Pose Threat to Citizens in Karachi Despite Cyclone Warning

PMD has warned fishermen against venturing too close to the sea as the sea would remain rough until 3 October.

It says that there are fewer chances of stormy rain in Karachi after the tropical cyclone moved towards the Makran coastal belt.

ALSO READ PMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall for Karachi and Other Areas Across Pakistan

The department stated that the “chances of stormy rain have decreased, however moderate to heavy showers with strong winds are expected to lash Karachi”.