PMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall for Karachi and Other Areas Across Pakistan

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfalls for Karachi and other parts of Pakistan from 28 September onward as the monsoon continues all across the country.

Strong monsoon currents are expected to enter Sindh from Monday, 27 September, and are likely to continue until Sunday, 2 October.

Rain, winds, and thunderstorms with intermittent gaps are expected under the influence of this weather system in Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mitiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Dadu from 28 September to 2 October.

Rain and thunderstorms are also likely in scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, and Jacobabad.

The met office has warned that the heavy rainfall may result in urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, and Hyderabad.

It has also forecast rainfall under the same system for parts of Balochistan, including Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Kohlu, Sibi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Zhob, and other areas.