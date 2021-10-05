ECC Likely to Ban Export of Tomatoes and Onions

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet is likely to impose a ban on the export of tomatoes and onions.

Sources said that the ECC meeting would be held with Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, in the chair on Wednesday, in which eight agenda items would be discussed.

The Ministry of Commerce proposed to the ECC to impose a ban on the export of tomatoes and onions.

On the other hand, the All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers, and Merchants Association (PFVA) has shown concerns over the proposed ban on the export of tomatoes and onions. In a letter to the Advisor for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razzaq Dawood, the association claimed that it was not consulted about the ban despite being an important stakeholder. Sources said that the Finance Minister had asked the Ministry of Commerce to table a summary with regard to the export of vegetables.

Sources said that ECC would also consider the Ministry of Finance summary with regard to the National Remittance Loyalty Programme (NRLP). Similarly, the forum is likely to give approval to an exemption of duties and taxes on the COVID-19 rapid test local manufacturing/assembly facility.

Furthermore, the ECC would also consider the Ministry of Food’s proposal regarding the wheat requirement for the Utility Stores Corporation for 2021 in addition to the Cotton Price Review Committee report for the month of August and September 2021 and the provision of wheat to Azad Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2020-21.

The budget of Employees Old-age Benefits Institution and the standard security arrangements for small hydropower projects under the Power Generation Policy, 2015 would also be discussed in the meeting.