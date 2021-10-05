Facebook, Instagram & WhatsApp Back Online After Global Outage

Social media platforms Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram are back online after going down following a run of technical issues that halted access to the applications for hours.

People experienced trouble accessing the Facebook-owned apps after the company’s central software system apparently nose-dived leading to an unscheduled shutdown.

Downdetector, a platform that monitors outages on the internet, revealed that all Facebook platforms started malfunctioning sometime after 8 pm Pakistan time. Some Facebook users were able to sign in to the app, but most of the reports on suggested there was a complete blackout.

As often is the case with these outages, this one hit randomly all over the world, disrupting social networking for users. To that effect, users took to Twitter to express their frustration at not being able to connect with friends, family, and colleagues.

#facebookdown

Now twitter to Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram 🤣 : pic.twitter.com/k2DbYlQQXM — Shanawa Perbez (@The_Shanawa) October 4, 2021

Everyone's mood rn wondering why the hell facebook,instagram,whatsapp,messenger are down#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/SicV8CM4Cn — moonstar⁷🌜 (@bangtnsupremacy) October 4, 2021

Twitter users after finding WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook and Instagram on the trending page #WhatsApp #facebookdown 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/56yhjiaZEt — Aflatoon Rajput (@AflatoonRajput2) October 4, 2021

People running to Twitter to see if Instagram and Facebook are down. #facebookdown

pic.twitter.com/kWdnqpm1gp — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) October 4, 2021

Twitter, Line, iMessage and Telegram users rn #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/g8efmwoGis — Janice Bowen & 1325 others (@JaniceBowen380) October 4, 2021

It is worth mentioning that the last major outage of a Facebook platform, in January, saw Instagram’s website and app go down for roughly two hours all over the world.