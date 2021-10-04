Facebook, WhatsApp & Instagram Are Down Across the Globe

As per Downdetector, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram have reportedly crashed as the apps are failing to load and the outage still continues to persist.

Advertisement

Users from all over the world, especially Pakistan, are freaking out and it is currently a top trend on Twitter. In this regard, a PTA spokespersonstated, “Facebook services (Facebook, #Instagram, #WhatsApp, Oculus have been affected internationally due to an outage. Further details are being collected.”

ALSO READ An iPhone 13 Pro Costs Around $570 to Build

As per downdetector, WhatsApp was the most affected platform followed by Facebook and Instagram. The following charts show a view of problem reports submitted in the past 24 hours compared to the typical volume of reports by the time of day. Please note that it is quite common for some problems to be reported throughout the day.

Visitors to the Facebook website mostly saw an error page or a message saing that the browser could not connect. The WhatsApp and Instagram apps continued to work, but did not show new content, including any messages sent or received the entire time.

This more or less looks like a technical default that caused people to have access to the Facebook-owned apps. The issue may take a few minutes or even an hour before it is adequately addressed.

ALSO READ Here’s How a Mainstream Influencer Helped Pakistan Lead the Crypto Game

Facebook’s outages happen relatively without warning but tend to rattle the online world with the ensuing impact because – quite obviously – we’re talking about three of the world’s biggest apps. The company is often cryptic about the causes of such issues and typically refrains from providing a coherent explanation even after such problems are resolved.

Advertisement

More details to follow soon.