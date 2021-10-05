Pakistan & Kazakhstan to Conduct Joint Commission Meeting Next Month

Kazakh Ambassador, Yerzhan Kistafin, called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan, in his office today. Both sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and discussed key regional issues. They also discussed the other priority areas including agriculture, tourism, and media.

In order to enhance bilateral economic cooperation, the Kazakh Ambassador proposed to hold the next meeting of the Kaz-Pak Intergovernmental Joint Commission on 23rd November 2021, in Almaty, Kazakhstan. He apprised that three working groups on economic cooperation, energy, and transportation have already been established to prepare the proposals for the upcoming Kaz-Pak Intergovernmental Joint Commission.

Minister for Economic Affairs expressed that the friendship between the two sides is enduring and is based on the principles of mutual respect, regional peace, and economic integration. He said that regional cooperation and economic integration are effective ways to unleash economic opportunities, and further highlighted that there is huge potential for enhancing bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

He particularly emphasized the importance of regional connectivity and Pakistan’s pivotal position in providing the shortest access between the land-locked Central Asian States and the Arabian Sea. The Minister highlighted that Pakistan would be a regional hub for transit trade and investment opportunism in the near future. He also stressed on establishing direct air linkages between the two countries.

Yerzhan Kistafin underlined the excellent diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries. The Ambassador also highlighted the importance of regional integration and connectivity with Central Asia and Pakistan which would help unleash economic opportunities in the region through enhanced trade, investment, and tourism.

He highlighted that the level of economic cooperation is much below the potential of both countries presently and stressed on enhancing business-to-business contacts through the private sector.

He also informed that the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan has accepted the invitation to visit Pakistan next year.

The Economic Affairs Minister thanked the Kazakh Ambassador for his pivotal role in strengthening diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.

The Minister reiterated the strong commitment of the government of Pakistan towards further expanding bilateral economic cooperation through enhanced trade, investment, tourism, and B2B contacts.