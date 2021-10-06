Govt is Taking Steps to Make Kahuta & Kotli Sattian Attractive Tourist Destinations

Rawalpindi Development Authority is planning to make Kahuta, Murree, and Kotli Sattian more attractive tourist destinations.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, chaired a meeting in which he said that concrete steps are being taken to facilitate tourists visiting Murree, Kahuta, and Kotli Sattian.

In the meeting, it was also discussed that alternate roads can be constructed to reach these areas. The commissioner said that tourist services should be regulated in order to facilitate the tourists.

Rawalpindi Development Authority Director-General, Nadeem Abro, presented various proposals to boost tourism in Murree, Kahuta, and Kotli Sattian areas.

The commissioner said that a draft is being prepared which will soon be finalized. He said that they plan to construct modern amusement parks and forests areas in Murree to enhance its scenic beauty.