NAB Can No Longer Probe Active FBR & Govt Officials Involved in Tax Policy-Making

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cannot investigate the government officials, working in different departments, including the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), on the allegations of giving any wrong advice, report, or opinion during the course of their official duties.

Under the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2021, the powers of NAB to investigate the taxation matters have been taken away, as the same would be investigated by the competent departments, viz. FBR and provincial revenue boards/authorities, provincial excise and taxation departments and local authorities, etc.

The NAB has been restrained from taking action against the public office holders giving any advice, report, or opinion during the course of their official duty. Sources explained that if a tax official gave any kind of advice, report, or opinion giving tax benefit or exemption during the course of their official duties, NAB could not investigate the tax office on the charges of a wrong opinion, etc.

The federal government has withdrawn powers and jurisdiction of NAB to investigate persons/transactions causing revenue loss on account of imports and taxation matters.

The provisions of National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance 2021 shall not be applicable to the following persons or transactions: