FBR Urges Taxpayers to File Income Tax Returns Before Deadline

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has once again urged all the taxpayers, both old and new, to make the most of a one-time extension of 15 days till 15 October 2021 for the filing of Income Tax Returns.

Advertisement

The FBR, through a news release, has advised that the taxpayers must file their returns without any delay as the given deadline is already fast approaching. It has reiterated that the timely filing of income tax returns will also save the filers from the hassles of system issues that may occur due to extraordinary traffic at the portal on the last day.

ALSO READ SBP Imposes Restrictions on Dollars’ Flight to Afghanistan

However, FBR said, it had enhanced the capacity of its IT system to ensure that the IRIS software was properly working round the clock. It said that FBR believed in facilitating the taxpayers and accorded top priority to resolve their issues, adding that the extension in date for filing of returns was also aimed at alleviating hardships of the taxpayers.

FBR made it clear that the extension given on September 30 was only due to the fact that FBR’s IT system got overloaded, and since the issue was fixed, no more extension would be allowed beyond 15 October 2021.