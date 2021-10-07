Here Are 5 Easy Ways to Maintain Your Motorcycle

Motorcycles in Pakistan are getting expensive but that does not mean that maintaining them has to be expensive as well. Repair work strains the pocket when motorists either forget or ignore period maintenance, and this can be prevented by keeping just a few items in check.

Advertisement

Given below are five things that a motorcycle owner should inspect personally to ensure smooth functioning to avoid expensive maintenance.

Oil Change

Engine oil keeps the engine clean and protects it from overheating. If the oil is left unchecked, it can cause the engine to seize. Owners should keep an eye on the level and quality of the engine oil at least once a month and most definitely before a long ride.

The owner’s manual also provides information about the type of oil that should be used and when it should be replaced.

To change the oil, start by running the engine for about five minutes to lower its viscosity. Then, turn off the engine and put the motorcycle on the double stand. Place a pan below the engine block, unscrew the oil gauge, and then unscrew the drain plug (bolt) below the engine. The drain plug can be cleaned while the oil drains into the pan, and the washer can be replaced if the old one is damaged.

Once the oil has drained out, reinstall the drain plug. Remove the oil gauge and add the new engine oil using a funnel. Ensure that the oil gauge and the drain plug are screwed back tight so that the oil does not leak.

Advertisement

ALSO READ FBR Ordered to Develop an Electronic System to Check Bidder Credentials

Air Filter

Internal combustion engines work by igniting a mixture of fuel and air, and blockages in the flow of fuel or air will result in malfunctions. Motorcyclists often fail to consider that the environment that a motorcycle runs in clogs the air filter. This results in the motorcycle consuming more fuel.

Owners must check if the air filter is clogged during periodic maintenance, and should be replaced when needed. The air cleaner is usually inside an air cleaner assembly that has to be opened up to access the air cleaner.

Tyre Pressure and Treads

Always check the pressure of the tires and their treads before putting the rubber on the road. Low tire pressure will cause the motorcycle’s fuel consumption to rise, and low treads will lead to poor road grip which can be fatal, particularly if the road is wet.

Tyre and motorcycle manufacturers recommend that motorcyclists check the tires and ensure that no sharp or pointy objects are embedded in them before hitting the road.

Note that the owner’s manual details the recommended tire pressure for your motorcycle, and is a must-read.

ALSO READ Here’s How Much Motorcycle Prices Have Risen Since January 2021

Chain

The chain transfers the power from the engine to the wheel, and its correct adjustment and lubrication are necessary for optimum performance. Neglecting the chain will either damage the chain or the sprocket.

Advertisement

To inspect it, keep the motorcycle neutral and prop the bike on the main stand. Open the rubber lid on the chain cover by the rear wheel, and ensure that the chain is neither dry nor loose. Rotate the rear wheel and check that the chain runs smoothly and does not fall or rise, as this indicates a faulty link in the chain.

If the chain is dry, it can be lubricated with engine oil. If it is either too loose or too tight, it can be adjusted by tightening or loosening the adjustment nut.

Brakes

The importance of brakes is paramount, and their condition should always be checked.

Brakes have three major components: the brake lever, the brake cable, and the brake pads. The condition of the brake lever and the brake cable can be examined easily. It should also be ascertained that when the lever is pulled back or pushed down, it comes back to its place smoothly, and there is no wear and tear on the cable.

If abnormalities in the functioning of the brake lever or the brake cable are observed, it is recommended that the faulty part be changed.

Such do-it-yourself checks make the hands dirty but they can be done with a pair of disposable gloves instead. Ultimately, a well-maintained motorcycle will have an excellent fuel average and will not have expensive repairs, which is worth the trouble of getting a little oil on your hands.