India Can Shut Down the PCB: Ramiz Raja

Briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination, Ramiz Raja, Chairman PCB, said if Pakistan were a powerful and financially strong country, neither of England and New Zealand would have abandoned their tours to the country.

“If our cricket economy is strong, we won’t be used and then binned by teams like England and New Zealand,” he said, adding that, “[To be the] best cricket team and [the] best cricket economy are two big challenges.”

Ramiz said that PCB runs on funding by the International Cricket Council which in turn is funded by India.

He said that the cricket board could not run on the ICC’s funding alone, as it could be cut down.

“PCB runs 50 percent on the funding of ICC, while 90 percent ICC’s funding comes from India. I’m afraid that if India stops funding ICC, then PCB might collapse because PCB gives zero percent funding to ICC. I’m determined to make Pakistan cricket strong,” said Raja.