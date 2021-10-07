Land Your Next Job Through Kamayi.com.pk – Pakistan’s Newest Recruitment Startup

Are you spending your days thinking of ways you can find your dream job? Have you scrolled your LinkedIn and searched Google for hours looking for that one life-changing opportunity? Have you sent out countless applications and haven’t heard back?

Your struggles are set to become a thing of the past! Kamayi.com.pk – a recruitment startup – is now making its services accessible to all jobseekers in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad.

With an ambitious mission to improve the job search and matching process for all working-age individuals in the country, Kamayi’s platform is changing how you land your next job – and your time to scroll is coming to an end!

Currently catering to six functional areas, Kamayi is seeking applicants for roles in HR & People, Technology & Software Development, Marketing (Digital/Traditional) & Communications, Accounts and Finance, Sales & Business Development, and Operations.

If you’re someone in search of your first job or are looking to make your next big career move, head over to portal.kamayi.com.pk and set yourself up for success! What’s even bigger is that Kamayi’s service for jobseekers is absolutely free.

Salman Shahid, CEO Kamayi, on what their start-up does.

Kamayi has been the hiring partner for over 400 companies with positions ranging from entry-level jobs to C-Level jobs with salaries ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1,200,000 per month.

In the short time span since its inception, Kamayi has been able to place over 500 candidates. Unlike other placement platforms, Kamayi utilizes a short six-step registration form to collect the necessary information about the applicant and their skills.

Keeping in view the unique requirements of emerging roles, Kamayi also allows applicants to strengthen their profiles by adding their portfolio with a single click.

Based on the provided information, Kamayi’s talent team (aided by its AI-backed algorithms) matches applicants to the best-suited jobs in the pool.

Upon shortlisting, Kamayi’s talent team itself reaches out to the candidates for further processing; thus, eliminating the need for candidates to continuously follow up on their applications and progress.

A retention rate of 94% for candidates placed through Kamayi is a testament to their talent team’s unmatched ability to place the right person at the right job.

From international to local companies, Kamayi has a very diverse pool of available vacancies including remote options. Their partner companies include high-growth start-ups, leading software houses, SMEs as well as large corporations.

The opportunities for applicants are endless; whether you’re a fresh graduate, a young professional, or an experienced industry leader – Kamayi’s platform caters to all!