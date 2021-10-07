Pakistan is in Bottom 3 for Gender Inequality in The World

Lubna Naz, a researcher from the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi, revealed that Pakistan ranks 151st out of 153 countries in gender inequality, which is its ‘fifth goal and global priority in Sustainable Development Goals’.

She stated this in a web-based panel discussion on ‘Pakistan and SDGs Targets’ organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies and moderated by Dr. Neelum Nigar yesterday.

Naz emphasized that gender equality should be the country’s highest priority and that it is critical to engage and educate Pakistani men about gender equality in order to reduce violence against women, which is one of the major components of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Nadeem Ahmed, a social policy advisor, commented that the current SDG framework provides huge opportunities to different sectors to contribute to national development and progression.

An SDG task force and support units have also been established at the federal and provincial levels under the present government to ensure the effective implementation of policies.

Amir Hussain from the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS), the Chairman of the Board of Governors, Khalid Mahmood, and the Director-General of the ISS, Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry, also participated in the panel discussion.