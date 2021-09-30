Special Women-Only Market to be Set Up in Islamabad

Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced yesterday that a special market will be established for women in the federal capital by 30 October.

He stated this while addressing the 12th Annual General Meeting 2021-22 of the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He urged women to step forward and play their roles in various fields and added that it is crucial for them to be involved in the overall growth of the country. He highlighted the importance of their representation in public and private sector organizations to improve overall performance.

Minister Ahmad acknowledged that women have to face numerous challenges, including pay gaps, mobility issues, discrimination, and lack of job security, and that these challenges have increased due to the pandemic.

He added that “two women universities have been established in Rawalpindi and a third one would be established soon,” the minister revealed.