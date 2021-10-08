Bank Manager Arrested for Shooting Female Colleague in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Police have arrested a bank manager from the city’s Sadhar Bypass after he shot and killed a female colleague over a heated argument.

According to the incident report available with ProPakistani, the 28-year-old victim, Aliya Javed, was employed as Custom Services Officer at a branch of The Bank of Punjab in Faisalabad’s Chak Sadhar.

She had an argument with Mansoor Ali, the Operational Manager of the branch on Thursday evening, after which the suspect opened fire at the victim.

The investigation officer said quoting eyewitnesses that the suspect fired several shots at his colleague who was about to leave the premises after the exchange of words. By the time the rescue team arrived, Aliya had already succumbed to her injuries and died on the spot.

After the crime, the accused tried to escape, however, the bank employees didn’t let him escape. Thikriwala police took the accused into custody and shifted the body to the postmortem department.

The accused claimed that he was being blackmailed by the victim. On the other hand, the victim’s family has alleged Mansoor of harassing her on many occasions.