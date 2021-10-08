PIA Invites Bids to Appoint Chartered Company for UK & Europe Flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is accepting bids for the appointment of a European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and UK Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA)-approved airline to operate charter flights on behalf of PIA to Europe and the UK.

The contract will be valid from November 2021 to April 2022.

The tender notice stated that the airline must be able to operate the charter services with widebody aircraft with at least 250 seats. Interested airlines can submit their bids by 8 November 2021, it added.

Note that the PIA had acquired the services of Hi-Fly, a Portuguese chartered company, in October last year.

However, the flights were interrupted after the UK placed Pakistan on the red list in April 2021. Due to the ban, the airline did not renew its contract with Hi-Fly that ended in July.

Now that the travel ban has been removed, PIA has decided to resume UK flights through a new chartered company.