Islamabad Records Nearly 100 Dengue Fever Cases in Just 1 Day

A total of 98 new cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever were recorded in Islamabad over the last twenty-four hours.

Of these, 73 were in the rural areas of the federal capital, and the remaining 25 cases were in the urban areas.

Islamabad’s number of dengue cases this season has surged to 1,030, and five people have lost their lives to it. Most recently, a resident of Ittefaq Colony in Tarnol died from it on 7 October.

Meanwhile, the number of dengue fever infections is also increasing in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab. Punjab’s Minister for Health, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, tweeted that the Government of Punjab is tracking the cases to control its spread.

She added that it is focusing on awareness programs to train the public on how to eradicate the factors that contribute to the transmission of the dengue virus.