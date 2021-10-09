Rockstar Releases GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas Remastered

Rockstar is not done milking its old games yet. After getting GTA V for the third time on PlayStation, we are now getting remastered versions of GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

The three games are part of a new bundle called Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. This will be arriving in PCs and consoles later this year and will also launch for iOS and Android but in 2022.

Rockstar says the Definitive Edition will bring upgraded visuals and “modern gameplay enhancements” while keeping the look and feel of the original games. If this is anything like GTA V’s “enhanced graphics and gameplay for PS5”, then it will most likely be nothing short of a big disappointment.

Rockstar has promised to reveal more details over the upcoming weeks.

The graphics of these classic GTA games are not going to hold up too well in 2021, but the updated graphics might make them worth revisiting. Fans may appreciate being able to play them on the Switch for the first time.

As expected, Rockstar will remove the original games from digital stores next week. This means that you will have to pay a remastered price for the remastered games. Rockstar is also celebrating 20 years of GTA III later this month so we will see special events and commemorative gear on GTA Online this fall.