Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Agree to Further Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

H.E. Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, called on the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, at the Finance Division today.

Both sides discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest and agreed to further strengthen economic and business ties between the two countries.

While extending a warm welcome, the Finance Minister, Shaukat Tarin, highlighted that Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan, and the bilateral ties are rooted in centuries-old religious, cultural, and commercial links between the people of both countries.

Moreover, a large number of Pakistani expatriates are working in different fields and are a great asset to the country. The overseas Pakistanis play a pivotal role in our economy through remittances, the minister added.

The Finance Minister further apprised the Ambassador about the potential for increased collaboration between the two countries in the areas of agriculture and food security.

The Saudi Ambassador stated that Saudi Arabia is opening up to foreign investments and stressed the need for an increase in mutual investments in different fields.