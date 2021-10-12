Merck Applies for Authorization of First-Ever Pill for Coronavirus

Merck and its partner, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, have applied for US authorization of their pill Molnupiravir which was found to be effective against coronavirus.

If the pill is cleared by Food and Drug Administration, it would be the first pill that would be able to treat coronavirus as all other FDA-backed treatments against coronavirus require an IV or injection.

It is an antiviral pill that patients can take at their homes to minimize their symptoms and ensure a speedy recovery.

Merck has requested the agency to grant emergency use of the pill for adults with mild-to-moderate symptoms of coronavirus who are at risk of severe disease.

A senior vice president at Merck’s infectious disease unit, Dr. Nicholas Kartsonis, “The value here is that it’s a pill so you don’t have to deal with the infusion centers and all the factors around that. I think it’s a very powerful tool to add to the toolbox”.