Swyft Logistics: Leading the Pack Beyond Borders

Logistics and Transport Awards 2021 were held in Dubai on September 28th, 2021 at Sofitel Dubai the Obelisk.

Since its inception two years ago, Pakistan’s first end-to-end tech-based logistics company, Swyft Logistics, has set astonishing benchmarks and revolutionized the logistics industry.

This has resulted in a transformation of third-party logistics being offered in the country. At the helm of this change, Swyft Logistics has paved the way for Pakistan’s first international logistics award.

This prestigious awards ceremony celebrated the icons of the logistics and transport industry. Those in attendance included regional veterans and new entrants.

Expanding its horizons, and now a force to be reckoned with in logistics – Swyft logistics was the only company nominated from Pakistan, and won the award for “Best Logistics Start-up 2021”.

Logistics & Transport Awards are aimed at recognizing past triumphs and acknowledging the future strategies of logistics and supply chain companies from around the region.

Swyft Delivery Solutions (Pakistan) majorly competed with Nicargo (Nigeria), Trukkin, IQ Fulfillment, Fero Technologies, Stor, Muval (Australia), and Quincus (Singapore).

Competing among various categories, major names in the logistics industry like Maersk, Airlink International UAE, Swisslog, Emirates Logistics, Etihad Cargo, DHL Global Forwarding, amongst numerous others, participated in this award ceremony.

Expressing his profound gratitude, CEO Swyft Logistics, Muhammad Uns, commented, “It’s a matter of great pride for Pakistan, that a two years old startup has been recognized globally as an organization responsible for transforming logistics and as a result playing a major role in nurturing the e-commerce industry.”

“We thank the management of Logistics and Transport Awards 2021. We at Swyft shall continue to play its part with zeal and fervor in highlighting Pakistan’s potential, globally,” he added.