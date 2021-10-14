Zameen.com, Aman Builders & Developers Hold Grand Launch Event for Aman Golf View

Zameen.com – Pakistan’s favorite real estate firm – has recently held a grand launch event for a brand new residential complex ‘Aman Golf View’ that is masterminded by Aman Builders & Developers.

The project is being set up in a prominent location on Main Jinnah Avenue in Karachi and will feature 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartments. Zameen.com is the sole marketing and sales partner of this new vertical project.

The event was attended by Zameen.com Senior Director (South) Taha Mehmood, Director Project Sales Agha Asrar, and Associate Directors Shoaib Anees, Asghar Ali, and Sultan Ahmed.

Likewise, Aman Builders and Developers was represented by Aman Golf View Managing Director Raheel Rinch, Project Director Umair Jaliawala, and other project stakeholders.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Senior Director Mehmood stated that Aman Golf View with its prime location will be a worthy asset for investors with all kinds of investment objectives.

He iterated that Zameen.com has earned its trustworthy reputation by working with well-reputed developers and meeting consumers’ expectations.

Mehmood conveyed the company’s resolve to play its part in the development of the national housing sector with its multidisciplinary service portfolio.

The attendees of the event were also addressed by Aman Golf View Managing Director Raheel Rinch, who assured the potential investors that his company will not compromise on the quality of development and settle for nothing but the best consumer experience delivery.

He said this new project is one of the finest residential schemes that will offer benefits beyond imagination.

He expressed his confidence in Zameen.com’s sales and marketing services and said that since resident and non-residents Pakistanis trust Zameen.com, Aman Builders and Developers will bring it on board for future venters as well.