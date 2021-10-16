Fresh Street, A Brand of Samrah Enterprises Introduces New Frozen Products

Samrah Enterprises, one of Pakistan’s leading distribution companies, has introduced a range of frozen products to its brand Fresh St. – proudly packed in Pakistan.

Advertisement

The new frozen range consists of different products with no added preservatives. There are different types of frozen French fries including crinkle, straight, and shoestring shapes. Other products include frozen Strawberries, Mixed Vegetables, Broccoli, Sweet Corn, and Garden Peas.

“Our main goal at Samrah Enterprises is to cater to the ever-changing consumer needs,” said Syed Muhammad Salman, VP Marketing, Samrah Enterprises. “With the new Fresh St frozen range, we aim to provide our consumers with healthy yet easy-to-cook options as they go on with their everyday lives.”

Fresh St. also offers a diversified range of condiments and other food categories having a large customer base in both Pakistan and the UAE.

The new Fresh St. frozen range is available to purchase at all the leading stores in Pakistan. It is also available online at naheed.pk, samrahenterprises.com, and daraz.pk.