Sindh Eases COVID-19 Restrictions

The Government of Sindh has relaxed COVID-19 restrictions across the province after the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) allowed businesses to operate seven days a week, among other relaxations.

The notification was issued by the Home Department of the Government of Sindh and waived off the mandatory day off condition after the number of COVID-19 cases dropped and vaccination numbers improved.

Accordingly, commercial activities will be allowed to run until 10 PM.

It also detailed that a maximum of 300 are allowed to attend indoor events, and 500 attendants are permitted at outdoor gatherings in the province.

Meanwhile, shrines and cinema halls have been opened across Pakistan, offices are allowed to operate with 100 percent staff, and COVID-19 vaccination certificates are mandatory.

NCOC announced on Friday that the mandatory day off for businesses in the country has also been abolished. It has also declared that new Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions and the mandatory day off will remain applicable from 16 to 31 October.