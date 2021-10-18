Fake News: COVID-19 Vaccines Don’t Cause Adverse Side Effects in Children

Recently, a video started making rounds on social media that claimed that Coronavirus vaccination among school-going children resulted in serious side effects.

That video, however, has turned out to be fake. In fact, the video is more than three years old and has nothing to do with Coronavirus vaccines.

In an official statement, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that the video circulating on social media regarding the adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines among students is fake.

The statement added that the video is from 2019 while the world’s first Coronavirus vaccine was registered in August 2020 when Russia introduced Sputnik V to the world.

Therefore, the video is completely fake and Coronavirus vaccines are totally safe to administer to children under the guidelines of the Ministry Of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (NHSRC).

A fake video is circulating on social media regarding adverse effects of Covid Vaccination on school children. The video clip is 3 years old. Covid Vaccines are completely safe and can be administered to children as per MoH guidelines. — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 17, 2021

Last month, NCOC launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for teenagers.

Under the campaign, individuals aged between 15 and 18 years are eligible to receive Pfizer’s Coronavirus vaccine at any Mass Vaccination Center (MVC) across the country.

In order to get vaccinated, they must register with the authorities by sending their B- Form number issued by the National Database and Regulatory Authority (NADRA) to 1166.