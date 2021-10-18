84% of Islamabad Has Received a COVID-19 Vaccine

At least 84 percent of Islamabad’s vaccine-eligible population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

According to the District Health Officer, Dr. Zaeem Zia, 1,313,000 people have received one jab of the vaccine in the federal capital.

The vaccine eligible population in Islamabad is 1,563,000 after the minimum age limit for inoculation was brought down from 18 years to 12 years.

Dr. Zia stated that “Islamabad has become the only city in the country which has administered at least one shot of the vaccine to 84 percent of its residents,” and credited the declining number of cases in the city to the vaccinations.

“We have lifted the condition of segregated attendance in educational institutions and opened businesses as we are hopeful that the virus will remain under control,” he said and advised citizens to follow the COVID-19 standard operating procedures and practice social distancing.

“We are hopeful that cases will not increase again and even if they do during winter, there will be fewer hospitalizations in Islamabad. Even today we are mostly getting unvaccinated patients, the majority of whom are from other cities,” he said.