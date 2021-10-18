Pakistan’s leading event management company, Total Communications, is collaborating with the Ministry of IT & Telecom and Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT and ITeS ([email protected]) to organize the 19th annual ‘Future Banking Summit 2021’ International Conference & Exhibition.

This is among the sector’s most established and popular events (formerly known as E-Banking) taking place for the 19th consecutive year in Pakistan with the strong support and active involvement of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]).

For the last eighteen years, the Future Banking Summit International Conference and Exhibition has held its importance as the only major forum that is attended by the entire financial sector and notable leading international and local technology players.

The event is taking place on October 21, 2021, at Pearl Continental Hotel, Karachi. The session will be chaired by Sima Kamil, Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan, as a guest of honor along with the presidents of Pakistan’s various commercial banks.

During the session, leading subject matter experts from Pakistan and overseas will share their thoughts on the future of banking and the evolving customer experiences.

The conference will include panel discussions on matters such as: How banking will change over the next 5 years; Improving customer experiences with digital banking, and FinCERT – The Way Forward.

To attend the conference virtually, click here.