FBR Notifies Transfer of 6 Senior Customs Officers to Law Ministry

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has relieved from duty six senior customs officers (BS-20 and 21) for joining the Customs Appellate Tribunal as members in Karachi, Islamabad, and Quetta.

According to a notification issued by FBR on Wednesday, the Board has relieved the six officers of Pakistan Customs Service from their duties in pursuance of a Law and Justice Division notification so that they could join their new places of posting under the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Ziauddin Wazir (PCS/BS-21) has been given a new assignment at Customs Appellate Tribunal, Bench-I, Islamabad.

Muhammad Aamer (PCS/BS-21) has been transferred and posted at Customs Appellate Tribunal, Bench-II, Islamabad.

Abdul Basit Chaudhry (PCS/BS-21) is to assume a new charge at Customs Appellate Tribunal, Bench-I, Karachi.

Muhammad Iqbal Bhawana (PCS/BS-21) has been appointed as a member of the Customs Appellate Tribunal, Bench-III, Karachi. Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh (PCS/BS-20) has been given a new assignment at Customs Appellate Tribunal, Bench-II, Karachi.

Khalid Hussain Jamali (PCS/BS-20) has been directed to work at Customs Appellate Tribunal, Bench-I, Quetta.