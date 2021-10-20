Vivo iQOO Z5x is Official With New Chip and 50MP Rear Camera

Vivo has updated the iQOO Z5 only a month later with the cheaper iQOO Z5x. The Z5x replaces the Snapdragon 778G SoC with the Dimensity 900 chip and also downgrades the cameras slightly. Other than that, the two phones are almost identical.

You get the same 6.58″ LCD with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned earlier, the Snapdragon 778G SoC has been replaced with the Dimenisty 900 and it is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The virtual RAM feature lets you expand your RAM virtually by up to 1.5GB or even 4GB.

There is a single 50MP (down from 64MP) camera on the back joined by a 2MP macro camera. The waterdrop notch selfie camera is an 8MP shooter. The 5,000 mAh battery remains unchanged as well with its 44W fast charging support.

The iQOO Z5x has a starting price of $250 in China but can cost up to $300 for more memory.

Specifications