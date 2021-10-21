Asian Development Bank to Provide $600 Million for Ehsaas Program

Country Director Asian Development Bank (ADB), Yong Ye, called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan, at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Islamabad, on Thursday.

Advertisement

Omar Ayub Khan congratulated Yong Ye on assuming the charge of ADB Country Director in Pakistan. In the meeting, the two sides discussed the joint endeavors of the Government of Pakistan and ADB, especially with reference to the ADB’s technical and financial support to Pakistan, including the bank’s commitment of providing US$ 600 million for the Ehsaas Program under its under the ADB Country Operation Business Plan (2021-2023).

ALSO READ Pakistan’s IT Exports Continue Their Upward Trend in Q1 FY22

The ADB Country Director briefed the Minister on ADB’s portfolio in Pakistan. He highlighted that ADB had committed to providing US$ 6.3 billion under its Country Operation Business Plan (2021-2023) to Pakistan. He said ADB recently negotiated a new program with the Government of Pakistan for providing US$ 600 million for Integrated Social Protection Development.

This program, he affirmed, will support the Pakistani government’s efforts to implement high priorities from its Ehsaas Program (social protection and poverty reduction) in a coordinated, cohesive, and systematic manner. Under this program, institutional capacity for social protection and climate resilience will also be strengthened.

At present, Yong Ye said, 32 projects worth US$ 6.4 billion of various sectors including energy, road and transport, agriculture and irrigation, urban services, education, health, and social protection are being executed.

He added that access to primary and secondary education, health services, and nutrition supplies would be enhanced for women (especially mothers), adolescents, and children of poor families. He reiterated ADB’s commitment to continuing its technical and financial support to the Government of Pakistan for priority areas.

ALSO READ Pakistan and IMF to Resume Talks Today

Omar Ayub Khan appreciated the ADB Management and Board of Directors for their continued technical and financial support to the Government of Pakistan. He also acknowledged the ADB’s timely support for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines. He stated that the government was committed to providing maximum vaccination coverage to the eligible population.

Advertisement

The two sides also discussed mobilizing additional financial resources for a mass vaccination drive in the country.

The Minister shared the government’s vision and development priorities with the ADB team. He highlighted the importance of improved road network and digital connectivity which, he underlined, were fundamental for service delivery and economic growth through enhanced mobility of individuals, farm to market access, trade of goods and services, exchange of information, and e-commerce.

The Minister also emphasized the capacity building of project executing agencies and staff for efficient project implementation. He stressed using digital tools and satellites for effective project monitoring across the country.

ALSO READ Ministry of Industries to Present New Auto Policy Draft for Approval

Meanwhile, the Minister for Economic Affairs also chaired a high-level meeting to review the financing needs for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Economic Affairs Division, Chairman NDMA, Director General (Health) of MoNHSR&C, ADB Team, and senior government officials. The Minister directed to ensure uninterrupted supply of vaccines and identify financing gap if any. The ADB team commended the Minister for Economic Affairs for his proactive approach and facilitation.