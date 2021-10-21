PSHRM & Engage Consulting Host the Best Place to Work Awards Gala 2021

The Best Place to Work (BPTW) Pakistan Awards Gala 2021 took place last week on 14th October at a local hotel in Karachi to recognize companies and their workplace culture.

The recognition was based on anonymous survey data assessing employee experiences of belonging, alignment, growth, commitment, and navigating the pandemic.

Engage Consulting in partnership with PSHRM (Pakistan Society of Human Resource Management) has been carrying out the BPTW study since the time they introduced it in 2008, building up a rich database of employee engagement and commitment levels.

Recently, both conducted another study of employee experiences in Pakistan, receiving a record-breaking number of 290+ company nominations and surveying over 40,000 employees from 160 companies to determine the best places to work in Pakistan.

In total, 52 awards were given to the winning organizations at the biggest HR gathering in Pakistan. The highlight of the main event was DHL Express Pakistan bagging the most prestigious ‘Best of the Best Company 2021’ award for the fifth time in a row.

What stood out was the diversity in winners. From small and mid-size enterprises to large corporations and a wide range of industries (including Retail, eCommerce, FMCG, Education, Pharmaceutical, Logistics, FMCG, NGO, Telecom, Textile – to name a few), all were celebrated at the Best Place to Work Awards ceremony.

Other companies in the top 10 best places to work included Bank Alfalah, Unilever, METRO Pakistan Pvt Ltd., EBM, Engro Corporation, Careem, Afroze Textile Industries, VentureDive, and Oracle.

Other winners include Allied Bank, Novo Nordisk, State Bank of Pakistan, Interloop, 10Pearls, Nestlé Pakistan, Mahmood Group, Leverify LLC, Ufone, Arbisoft, Byco Petroleum, Métier Groupe, Lacas School Network, Jazz, My Technology, Greenstar Social Marketing, Munch: ON, Challenge Apparels Limited, Pfizer, ICI Pakistan Limited, PTCL, Gerry’s International, GSK, and Stewart Pakistan.

Talking about the integrity of the awards and their winners, Engage Consulting CEO, Paul Keijzer, said, “To ensure the awards were given solely on merit and on basis of the genuine opinion of employees, we conducted both data integrity audit and a telephonic follow-up audit with employees that participated in the survey.”

“For the last 14 years, we have been collaborating with Engage Consulting to try to raise the bar for employee engagement as well as good management practices across various industries. I must say we have come a long way,” said Jamal Nasir, President of PSHRM and Chief HR Officer at HBL.