Redmi Watch 2 is Launching Next Week With Redmi Note 11

Redmi is hosting a product launch event next week where it will announce the Redmi Note 11 series including the Note 11 and the Note 11 Pro. Additionally, Xiaomi has confirmed that we are also going to see the Redmi Watch 2 at this event.

This confirmation comes through a teaser for the Redmi Watch 2, which shows the watch face and confirms the October 28 launch date.

The image gives us a good look at the Redmi Watch’s curved screen and the repositioned side button which now sits in the middle on the right side. We are expecting to see a bigger screen on the Redmi Watch 2, which means bigger than 1.4-inches, the display size from last year.

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has already shared some details of the upcoming Redmi Watch on Weibo. The tipster leaked 3 color options for the smartwatch including beige, blue, and black. He also said that it will feature a bigger screen, a waterproof build, more health monitoring, and sports recording features for your activity.

Pricing is expected to stay affordable just like the original Redmi watch. This is because Redmi products are always the cheaper alternatives to Xiaomi’s main Mi lineup of products. In this case, the Mi Watch series.

However, going forward, Xiaomi’s next smartwatch is not going to be called the Mi Watch anymore, but simply the Xiaomi Watch.