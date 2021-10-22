Samrah Enterprises Brings the International Brand Hunter’s Gourmet Range to Pakistan

Samrah Enterprises, a distinguished distribution company in Pakistan, has added another international brand to its portfolio and launched Hunter’s Gourmet range in Pakistan.

Hunter’s Gourmet range consists of organic and gluten-free products to cater to the needs of those consumers who follow a strict gluten-free diet or aim to incorporate healthy organic snacks into their diet.

The products include organic white quinoa, organic tri-color quinoa, organic roasted cocoa nibs, organic chia seeds, and a range of different flavors of hand-cooked potato chips. The packing is 100% recyclable, making it eco-friendly.

“There is still a gap in the market when it comes to organic, gluten-free items in Pakistan,” said Syed Muhammad Salman, VP, Samrah Enterprises. “With the launch of Hunter’s Gourmet range, we aim to reduce this gap and offer consumers healthy options at competitive prices.”

“Samrah Enterprises has successfully launched a number of international brands in Pakistan and we are proud to bring yet another great brand,” said Samrah Munsub, Director, Samrah Enterprises.

“Hunter’s Gourmet range not only caters to consumers who follow strict diets, but it is also a brand that is environmentally friendly with its recyclable packaging, which we at Samrah Enterprises believe is an important element to consider as well,” she added.

All the products in Hunter’s Gourmet range are available to purchase at all the leading stores in Pakistan. They are also available online at naheed.pk, samrahenterprises.com and daraz.pk.