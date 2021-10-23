Redmi Smart TV X 2022 Launched in 55″ and 65″ Models With 120Hz Displays

Now that 2021 is coming to an end, Redmi has already released 2022 versions of its Smart TV X series. The brand has released two models for the lineup sized at 55” and 65”, both of which have 120Hz screens and a variety of features.

Both TVs have HDMI 2.1 ports and FreeSync Premium support which enables variable refresh rates (VRR), making them ideal for gaming. There is an Auto Low Latency Mode as well which automatically switches to gaming mode and reduces the latency to 4ms when you hook up a console or PC.

The TV can automatically upscale footage to 120 FPS if you’re watching a video or live TV.

The screens have 4K resolution and support HDR as well as Dolby Vision. As for colors, the two TVs cover 94% of the DCI-P3 color gamut with good calibration. Both models have an all-metal body and a metal base.

For audio, you get two 12.5W speakers built-in with Dolby Atmos support. The microphones can easily detect your voice at a distance for voice commands. The software front is covered by MIUI for TV 3.0 powered by a chipset with four Cortex-A73 cores, 3 GB of RAM, and 32 GB storage.

The Redmi Smart TV X 2022 will go for sale in China next week for $420 and $550 for the 55-inch and 65-inch sizes respectively.