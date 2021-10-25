A New Vivo Nex Phone is Coming Soon With Snapdragon 898

The Vivo Nex lineup consists of experimental smartphones that often have unique features never seen before in the industry. It’s been over a year since we saw a Vivo Nex phone, but a new leak from tipster Digital Chat Station says that a new one is coming soon.

Advertisement

According to the tipster, this unnamed Vivo Nex smartphone will feature Qualcomm’s next flagship chip, the Snapdragon 898. A launch date for the device still remains unclear.

He adds that the Vivo iQOO 9 series will launch soon after the Vivo Nex. This one will also be powered by the premium Snapdragon 898 SoC.

Details of this Nex smartphone have not been revealed yet, but a Vivo smartphone with the model number V2102A was recently certified in China. The certification revealed that the phone would feature the Snapdragon 898 chip with 44W fast charging, but it could also be a Vivo Y series phone.

Previous reports have revealed that the next Vivo Nex phone, successor to the Vivo Nex 3, will not be called the Vivo Nex 5, but may be called the Vivo Nex Fold instead. This is because several reports have predicted it to be Vivo’s first foldable smartphone.

The Snapdragon 898 is not expected to become official until December this year, so we don’t expect detailed reports on the Vivo Nex anytime soon.