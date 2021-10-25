Minister of Industries to Receive Chairmanship of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue for Pakistan

The federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, has reached Dubai to lead the Pakistani delegation at the Sixth Ministerial-Level Abu Dhabi Dialogue.

Advertisement

The dialogue is scheduled to be held from today until 29 October, according to a press release published by the Ministry of Industries and Production.

Minister Bakhtyar will accept the transfer of the chairmanship to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on behalf of the government during a ceremony on Wednesday, 27 October. This is the first time Pakistan has been awarded the Chairmanship of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) for the next two years (2022-23) due to the efforts of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development.

ALSO READ Port Congestion is Causing Heavy Losses for Oil and Shipping Industries

Minister Bakhtyar will lead the Pakistani delegation at the sidelines meetings with ministers of prominent state members, followed by the tour to the Dubai Expo 2020. He will also meet with groups of UAEE-based traders and investors based to expand the joint ventures in Pakistan’s industrial sector.

The ADD was established in 2008 as a forum for dialogue and cooperation between Asian countries of labor origin and destination. It consists of the twelve member states of the Colombo Process, and six Gulf countries of destination and Malaysia. As a state-led Regional Consultative Process, it aims to enable safe, orderly, and regular labor migration in some of the world’s largest temporary labor migration corridors.

ALSO READ Engro Posts 31% Profit Growth in First 9 Months of 2021

It also helps to ensure that its member states develop partnerships for adopting best practices, and are in a position to learn from each other’s experiences through multi-lateral dialogue and cooperation on the joint development of labor mobility-related programming, implementation, and reporting.

Advertisement

Pakistan started participating in the consultations of the ADD in 2016.

Civil society has also been invited to contribute to the dialogue, and to partner with it in recent years for the realization of some of the program’s areas.