Quaid-e-Azam’s 1924 Rolls Royce Goes on Display

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s grace and elegance were reflected in every facet of his personality, as evident in his taste in cars. One of his amazing vehicles was recently displayed at an exhibition by the Heritage Club of Motoring Pakistan is a testament to his timeless class.

The event featured a wide assortment of classic cars, but the highlight was a 1924 coach-built Rolls Royce Roadster that was conveyed to the Father of Pakistan by Lord Mountbatten to the Sindh Assembly for the handover and the swearing-in ceremonies of the Governor-General.

The Roadster was originally owned by the Nawab of Bahawalpur at the time and was used by Quaid-e-Azam for his commutes. It is currently owned by Karim Chapra who bought it from the Nawab’s descendants in 2004.

The vehicle has been kept in pristine condition and has been driven only 9000 km.

Chapra told the Express Tribune that despite receiving enticing offers for the Roadster from several parties from different places in the world, he will not sell it because it is an important piece of Pakistan’s history and must be preserved as such.

The event also showcased other classic cars such as Austin Minis, MGA convertibles, Volkswagens, Land Rovers, Mercedes Benzes, Willys Jeeps, Cadillacs, and other vintage vehicles from Europe and North America.