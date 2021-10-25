Redmi Confirms 120W Fast Charging for Note 11 Series

Redmi Note 11’s launch draws near and its teaser campaign continues to reveal more on the device. The latest teaser from Redmi has now confirmed that the Note 11 duo will have 120W fast charging.

Advertisement

This is the first time a mid-range phone is getting fast charging this powerful. In fact, 120W fast charging is currently the industry-leading tech for quick charging. This technology can charge up a 4,500 mAh battery from 0 to 100% in only 20 minutes.

This feature has only been available in Xiaomi’s most premium phones so far such as the Mi Mix 4, Mi 10 Ultra, etc. The poster below confirms that the Redmi Note 11 is getting it too. However, this will likely be limited to the Note 11 Pro or the Pro+.

Rumors have said that the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will have the same specifications as the Note 11 Pro, but with a better chipset and fast charging.

According to these rumors, the Note 11 Pro+ should have a 120Hz AMOLED display, the flagship-grade Dimensity 1200 SoC, a 108MP main camera paired with 8MP and 2MP lenses. The selfie camera will be 16MP and there will be three memory configurations including 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB.

It will be available in Mysterious Blackland, Shallow Dream Galaxy, and Time Quiet Purple color options with features like dual speakers, X-axis linear motor, an IR blaster, and NFC.

Advertisement

Redmi Note 11 series is set to break cover on October 28.