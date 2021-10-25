Saudi Arabia Extends Visit Visas of Citizens From Countries Facing Travel Ban

Saudi Arabia has decided to extend the validity of visit visas issued to people hailing from countries facing a travel ban due to COVID-19 until the end of this month.

The development comes after King Salman bin Abdul Aziz directed the country’s Foreign Affairs Ministry to extend the visit visas of citizens of the countries facing travel ban in order to facilitate them.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the extension in the visit visas will come into effect immediately till 30 November and no fee will be charged for this.

Moreover, visit visas that expired during the period in which travel from these countries was suspended due to the high prevalence of Coronavirus will also be extended automatically.

Currently, Pakistan, India, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Brazil, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Lebanon face a travel ban from Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia also allowed the holders of visit visas to get vaccinated against Coronavirus in the country. The vaccination against Coronavirus was previously limited to Saudi citizens and expatriates and their families only.

Visit visa holders can now get vaccinated against COVID-19 after completing the registration procedures and booking appointments through the ‘Sehhaty’ application.